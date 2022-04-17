Pushing for a better future

Defeated, the young girl searched deeper into the reasons behind the small amount of female representation in sports. Upon browsing, she found multiple foundations supporting the cause, as well as her favorite players speaking out for what they believe in.

Megan Rapinoe, a soccer player on the U.S.Women’s National Team (USWNT), symbolizes gender equality for all women in sports. She has been publicly fighting for a change in the sports pay gap by using her voice and not being afraid to take legal action. In 2019, USWNT filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging pay discrimination.

“There is definitely more room to change. But I think activists, like Megan Rapinoe, have made a really big difference just by being loud and sharing what they have to say,” Mannion said.

Not only are athletes starting to speak out about gender inequality, organizations like the Women’s Sports Foundation, Play It Forward Sport, and Sports Equality for Women are also advocating for more significant change.

“We still have a ways to go for equality,” Stephens said. “More people have to raise awareness and demand to be treated equally.”