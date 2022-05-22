Q: Does this decision criminalize abortion for the entire nation?

A: No. The decision deems it unconstitutional for the federal government to regulate and legalize abortion. That decision is now left up to each individual state. Some states already have passed “trigger laws,” or bans designed to go almost immediately into effect if the Supreme Court decision is finalized. Other states are working fiercely to uphold the right to an abortion. For example, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has announced efforts to include the right to abortion in the California State Constitution.