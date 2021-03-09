Q: Is there any plan for giving COVID tests? What will the protocol be if someone who has spent time on campus tests positive for COVID-19?

A: Teachers and other staff members will continue being tested once a month. Due to Carlmont’s size, the school doesn’t have the capacity or resources to test its students. Students will be asked to fill out the

Frontline screening questions, and based on their answers the Health Department will follow the health guidelines and act accordingly.

If a student or staff member tests positive, they will be asked to quarantine until they have a negative COVID-19 test or are experiencing no symptoms.

The school will contact trace to determine potential close contacts, or people who have been within six feet of the positive individual for a period longer than 15 minutes.

Any close contacts with the student or staff member will be asked to quarantine as well.