Q: Is this strictly about abortion, or are their more consequences?

A: If passed, this decision could do far more than simply limit abortion. Restrictions on birth control, for example, could begin to go into effect. Some states, such as Mississippi, are already beginning conversations surrounding these substances due to the way some of these contraceptives work. Birth control pills, for example, could be banned because they do not necessarily prevent the fertilization of an egg. In the eyes of some lawmakers, life begins from fertilization. Limiting abortion could also potentially cause mother fatality rates to rise as desperate women attempt self-abortions or receive abortions from unqualified “doctors,” and high-risk pregnancies are unable to be terminated.