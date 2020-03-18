Q: What should I do if I get sick?

A: If you catch the coronavirus, it is imperative that you limit contact with others by staying home and self-isolating except to receive medical care. If you plan on visiting your doctor’s office, call your doctor ahead of the appointment to notify them of your condition so they can prepare their office, staff, and patients to ensure the safety of everyone. Additionally, your family must stay home as well to eliminate the possibility of passing on the virus to the others outside your home. Lastly, be sure to keep in touch with your doctor throughout the process to monitor your symptoms and overall health.