Q: When will the next SAT be? A: As of right now, there is no certainty that there will be an SAT soon. The College Board just announced that the June SAT will be canceled, but als...

Q: How much longer will the shelter-in-place last? A: The shelter-in-place is projected to end on May 3, according to the San Mateo County website. However, this date may change depending on the increa...

Q: Is COVID-19 airborne? A: No, COVID-19 is not airborne and primarily spreads through droplets produced by a sneeze, cough, or through saliva....

Q: Will there be a food or supply shortage? A: It is highly unlikely that a shortage will occur, as the food supply chain is intact, and suppliers are working to meet the increasing demand. Alth...