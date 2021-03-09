Q: What will classes like physical education and performing arts look like?

A: For students who choose to remain at home, these kinds of classes will most likely look the same. If students are attending these classes in person, some things might change slightly.

Logistics are still being figured out at this point, as it is difficult for students to be out on a field or similar area with a computer. Students may have slightly different activities, and teachers may monitor and observe the activities rather than students doing and submitting results or assignments independently.

For performing arts, there is a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 when you’re doing activities like singing indoors and blowing through an instrument due to the inability to mask for some of these actions.

These classes will have outdoor facilities, and activities will have to be adjusted to meet safety guidelines for safety purposes.