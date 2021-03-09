Q: Will more students be able to come on campus as the tier becomes less restrictive?)

A: Yes. When the in-person model begins, students will be divided into four randomized groups (A, B, C, and D).

When the process starts, students will be going on campus with the one group they’ve been assigned two twice every two weeks.

If the county moves into the orange tier, capacity can be increased such that two groups can attend campus at the same time, meaning the groups will then be attending class twice a week.

Capacity will continue to be adjusted based on the health guidance at the time.