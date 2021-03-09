Q: Will students be able to opt in and out of in-person at will?

A: For logistical purposes, students will not able to opt-in and out of in-person learning. If a student opts-in for in-person learning, they must opt-in for their entire schedule.

There are levels students will be able to choose when deciding their plans to return based on the different tier levels. If a student opts-in for the orange tier, for example, you are expected to be on campus when the county reaches that stage.

If for any reason a student decides to opt-out, you will be unable to return for the rest of the year.