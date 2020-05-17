Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 6: Scones

Scones can be eaten plain or with a myriad of fillings and toppings, which makes them so easy and fun to make! In the final episode of Quaran-Tea Time, join host Ava Richards as she shares her favorite type of scones: lemon poppyseed. These two-bite scones make a simple and delicious finale to the series. The original recipe can be found here.

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1 and 1/4 cups of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3/4 cups of powdered sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

2 teaspoons of poppy seeds

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

