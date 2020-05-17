Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 6: Scones

Ava Richards, Segment Producer|May 17, 2020

Scones can be eaten plain or with a myriad of fillings and toppings, which makes them so easy and fun to make! In the final episode of Quaran-Tea Time, join host Ava Richards as she shares her favorite type of scones: lemon poppyseed. These two-bite scones make a simple and delicious finale to the series. The original recipe can be found here.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lemon
  • 1 and 1/4 cups of flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 3/4 cups of powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons of poppy seeds
  • 1 cup of heavy whipping cream

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart