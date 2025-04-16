Questionable scents arise from trees in the Belmont community

Olivier Kondo A student tries to smell one of the flowers of the seemingly flowery plant only to be shocked by the outcome. “I saw Tiktok about an invasive tree species that was smelling like fish and rotten garbage in California. And I’m pretty sure that’s that tree,” Rennich said.

There are hundreds of different plants and trees throughout the city of Belmont, each with its own unique look, feel, and smell. Yet some of these plants are more positively received than others.

One may have noticed a tree full of beautiful white flowers throughout Carlmont High School, the shopping center, and several housing units, with a particular smell comparable to rotting fish or even trash. This tree is the Bradford pear tree.

Emmett Rennich is a sophomore at Carlmont High School who, on various occasions, has walked near the Performing Arts Center and experienced the smell of these white blossoms.

“It’s just a really bad and rancid smell. And a fun fact: those trees are an invasive species in California. They’re not supposed to be there, so I think they’re horrible for our ecosystem and the California climate and are just a general nuisance,” Rennich said.

“ It’s just a really bad and rancid smell. And a fun fact: those trees are an invasive species in California. They’re not supposed to be there, so I think they’re horrible for our ecosystem and the California climate and are just a general nuisance. — Emmett Rennich

According to the Forest Preserve District, the trees give off such a pungent smell to attract pollinators, similar to how flowers give off a sweet smell to attract pollinators.

Bradford pear trees are considered invasive because they can spread so easily. The trees have tiny fruits, which birds and other animals feast on, spreading the seeds along with their feces.

On the other hand, these trees are commonly used in organized and controlled environments created and maintained by cities for a reason.

“They’re ornamental trees. If you’re talking about the pear tree, for sure, that’s just an ornamental tree, not a fruiting tree. It does fruit, but it’s not like a pear you’re going to eat. For example, the Carlmont shopping center. Regarding the trees, a landscape architect’s idea is to make the shopping center a little more appealing. Then they fill them up with Christmas lights at the end of the year at night,” said Randy McClain, who studied landscape horticulture and owns California Buckeye Landscaping.

Gallery • 6 Photos Olivier Kondo Eucalyptus trees tower over the sidewalk. Originally from Australia, these trees can be found all over local areas taking away soil and nutrients from local plants.

It’s crucial for Belmont City to actively maintain the trees and the environment around them and consider the different pros and cons of implementing the various species. If not correctly kept in check, they can disrupt the natural ecosystem of Belmont.

“I’ve noticed that on the median on Ralston, right in front of the Safeway, there are stone pines that should have never been planted there,” McClain said.

Another example of an invasive species is Eucalyptus trees, which were initially introduced from Australia and naturalized in the wild. However, the problem with these trees is that they get so tall that the soil becomes massive, making the soil around them incompatible with other plants.

“There are probably 125 different varieties, each with its own traits and water requirements to continue growing and thrive. And with the pear trees you’re talking about, there are quite a few genera, species, and cultivars. The Bradford is just a cultivar, so there are others, sometimes a different color; the Bradford has just been the most popular and readily available for many years,” McClain said.

Biodiversity is another issue to consider when picking an ideal plant or tree to cultivate.

“Every plant is a little different. A lot of people pick the same things, and that kills biodiversity, which is needed for the bees and other insect and bird species native to here,” said Leo Murakami, who works at Ladera Gardens & Gifts, a local plant nursery.

“ A lot of people pick the same things, and that kills biodiversity, which is needed for the bees and other insect and bird species native to here. — Leo Murakami

This applies to many plants around Belmont, such as the Bradford pear tree.

“However, lately, there’s been more movement of getting back to native pants, which is nice, and we definitely need that,” Murakami said.

According to Murakami, some examples of native plants include Salvias, Hoyam, and Manzanita. Manzanita trees are known for their smooth red bark. They are essential to preserve as a part of our local economy because they are native to California, specifically northern California, as they don’t require a lot of water and can tolerate the local droughts.

“I think a lot of people will go for the pretty ivy or something like that, and that squeezes out that biodiversity. So I think that’s definitely a con, as people go for looks rather than what is functioning and what works,” Murakami said.

Some plants are more likely to survive in a particular environment than others. This is another factor to consider when choosing plants.

“In terms of growing and successfully planting, it’s fearful. If you go the route of plants and succulents, as I mentioned earlier, they take very little water. They’re used to the hard clay-type soil that we have around here. However, more tropical plants or ivies and other things that people want and desire in their yards take a lot of water, and more of an irrigation system as well as different types of soil,” Murakami said.

While not impossible, replicating the exact humidity and water requirements for a garden would take a lot of trial and error as well as time and effort, which is why many opt for native plants that require less attention and effort.

“But otherwise, I think gardening is great. You can do whatever with just a seed and soil. If you have a vision, you can make it work,” Murakami said.