Quiz: Are you more of a 6 or 7?

Anoushka Swaminathan (class of 2027) is a second-year writer for Scot Scoop and editor/designer for The Highlander. They are driven by people-focused solutions to societal problems, which is one reason that they love journalism and intend to someday work in policy. Outside of classes, Anoushka is part of leadership for the Civic Leaders of America, the Institute for Youth in Policy, and the Bay Area Youth Climate Summit, and competes in DECA. In their free time, they love creative writing and editing, dancing, and rewatching NBC’s Community.