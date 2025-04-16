Quiz: What ATLA bender are you?
Question 1/8
Which of these is your favorite drink?
Water
Tea
Chai
Milkshake
Question 2/8
What's your ideal weekend activity?
Bonfire
Swimming
Hike
Kite
Question 3/8
When something goes wrong, you usually...
Get angry
Remain calm
Take charge
Go with the flow
Question 4/8
What quality best describes you?
Compassionate
Determined
Passionate
Free spirited
Question 5/8
What companion draws you most?
Polar bear
Badger
Dragon
Bison
Question 6/8
What disaster are you most likely to survive?
Forest fire
Flood
Tornado
Earthquake
Question 7/8
What job interests you most?
Lifeguard
Glassworker
Architect
Pilot
Question 8/8
Which of these is your favorite color?
White
Red
Blue
Brown