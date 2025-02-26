Quiz: Which AP class should you take?
Question 1/8
What's your favorite subject?
English
History
Math
Science
Foreign Language
Art
Question 2/8
What's your favorite color?
Red
Orange
Yellow
Green
Blue
Purple
Question 3/8
How would your friends describe you?
Caring
Loyal
Confident
Intelligent
Introverted
Ambitious
Question 4/8
What's your dream job?
Lawyer
Engineer
CEO
Activist
Writer
Archaeologist
Question 5/8
Which of these Carlmont clubs would you join?
Green Team
National Speech and Debate Club
Geography Club
Math Club
Psychology Club
Robotics
Question 6/8
How do you spend an average weekend?
Volunteering
Catching up on homework
Spending time with friends
Traveling
Binging a TV show
Reading a book
Question 7/8
Which of these AP classes is your favorite?
AP U.S. History
AP Calculus AB
AP Psychology
AP Biology
AP Chemistry
AP English Language and Composition
Question 8/8
Which of these is your favorite movies?
The Lorax
The Martian
Oppenheimer
Dead Poets Society
Good Will Hunting
Fight Club