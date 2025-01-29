Quiz: Which Chinese zodiac animal are you?
Question 1/10
What non-zodiac animal do you identify with the most?
Dolphin
Wolf
Cat
Penguin
Owl
Elephant
Question 2/10
What Chinese dish are you picking?
Peking Duck
Dim Sum
Kung Pao Chicken
Sweet and Sour Pork
Mapo Tofu
Fried Rice
Question 3/10
What's your favorite red food?
Strawberries
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Tomato Soup
Red Velvet Cake
Watermelon
Raspberries
Question 4/10
What's your favorite boba flavor?
Black Milk Tea
Taro
Matcha
Thai Tea
Fruit Tea
Brown Sugar
Question 5/10
What are you doing with the money in your red envelope?
Buying clothes
Buying food
Traveling
Buying gifts
Saving it
Donating to charity
Question 6/10
Which Chinese mythological creature do you admire most?
Dragon
Phoenix
Qilin
White Tiger
Tortoise
Monkey King
Question 7/10
Which travel destination in China would you visit?
Great Wall of China
Shanghai Tower
Terracotta Army in Xi'an
Forbidden City in Beijing
Lingnan Water Village
Karst Formations of Guilin
Question 8/10
Who's your favorite member of the Furious Five from "Kung Fu Panda"?
Po
Tigress
Monkey
Viper
Crane
Mantis
Question 9/10
What entree are you ordering at Panda Express?
Orange Chicken
Beef Broccoli
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Honey Sesame Chicken
Beijing Beef
Question 10/10
Which brand's Lunar New Year collection are you purchasing from?
LEGO
Jellycat
Sugarfina
Lululemon
Aritzia
Pandora