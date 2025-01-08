Quiz: Which EGOT trophy will you take home?

What EGOT trophy will you take home?
Question 1/8
How would your friends describe you?
Quiet
Ambitious
Loyal
Kind
Extroverted
Smart
Question 2/8
Who is your favorite celebrity?
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
SZA
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Timothée Chalamet
Ella Purnell
Question 3/8
What would be your favorite part of attending an award show?
Picking out a perfect outfit
Rocking the red carpet
Taking home the big trophy
Delivering a speech
Meeting your favorite celebrities
Attending an afterparty
Question 4/8
What is your favorite source of entertainment?
Binging a TV show
Watching a new movie
Reading a good book
Scrolling through social media
Singing along to broadway soundtracks
Listening to a new album
Question 5/8
What is your favorite animal?
Fish
Dog
Cat
Turtle
Dolphin
Hippo
Question 6/8
Which can you not leave your house without?
Lip Gloss
Book
Snack
Headphones
Wallet
Phone
Question 7/8
What school activity will you definitely take part in?
Sports
Student leadership
Journalism
Choir
Tech crew
Drama
Question 8/8
What is your go-to afternoon snack?
Popcorn
Chips
Fruits
Veggies
Candy
Chocolate