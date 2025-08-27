Quiz: Which "Exciting Macaron" Labubu are you?
There was an error. Please try again.
8 Total Questions
Quiz Complete
Calculating Results...
Your Quiz result is:
Question 1/8
Which matcha treat would you pick?
Matcha Latte
Matcha Macaron
Matcha Mochi
Matcha Ice Cream
Matcha Cookie
Matcha Pocky
Question 2/8
Which other collectible toy would you buy next?
Sonny Angel
Smiski
Calico Critters
Funko Pop
Jellycat
Squishmallows
Question 3/8
Which bag are you clipping your Labubu on?
Backpack
Tote Bag
Crossbody Bag
Clutch
Briefcase
Baguette Bag
Question 4/8
Which designer brand will dress up your Labubu?
Louis Vuitton
Chanel
Hermes
Gucci
Prada
Christian Dior
Question 5/8
Which exclusive Labubu would you add to your shelf?
Fall in Wild
Dress be Latte
Sitting Pumpkin
Be Fancy Now
Time to Chill
Wings of Fortune
Question 6/8
Which Labubu collaboration is your favorite?
Uniqlo
Godiva
Coca-Cola
Vans
Carhartt
Louvre Museum
Question 7/8
Which macaron flavor would you grab first?
Vanilla
Chocolate
Lemon
Salted Caramel
Raspberry
Pistachio
Question 8/8
Finally, which "Big into Energy" Labubu do you want?
Love
Happiness
Loyalty
Serenity
Hope
Luck