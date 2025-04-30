Quiz: Which greek deity are you?
Question 1/8
When facing a challenge, what’s your natural instinct?
Take charge immediately and lead the way
Protect my loved ones fiercely and maintain balance
Go with the flow, adapting to the emotions of the moment
Stay calm, plan carefully, and keep my distance if needed
Find a fun, unexpected way to shake things up and transform the situation
Charm others and seek harmony instead of confrontation
Question 2/8
What matters most to you in life?
Power, respect, and leaving a legacy
Family, loyalty, and strong relationships
Emotional authenticity and expressing my true self
Control over my own world, even if it means solitude
Freedom, joy, and living life to its fullest
Love, beauty, and connecting with others
Question 3/8
How do you prefer to spend your free time?
Organizing or leading exciting new projects
Taking care of loved ones or friends and hosting events
Going to the beach, swimming, or traveling
Spending quiet time alone, reading or reflecting
Partying, creating art, or going on wild adventures
Visiting beautiful places, shopping, or enjoying self-care
Question 4/8
Which animal do you feel most connected to?
A snake
A peacock
A dolphin
A bat
An eagle
A dove
Question 5/8
What role do you usually take in a group?
The leader; you like being the one who decides
The caretaker; you make sure everyone feels supported
The loner; you're present, but like your own space
The life of the party; you bring the energy and fun
The charmer; you keep the good vibes flowing
The emotional compass; you pick up on everyone’s moods
Question 6/8
How would others describe you in one word?
Charismatic
Loyal
Emotional
Charming
Reserved
Vibrant
Question 7/8
Which of these foods or drinks appeals to you the most?
Fresh juice or figs
Apple or pomegranate
Fresh seafood or sea salt caramels
Dark chocolate
Roasted meat with honey glaze
Honey cakes
Question 8/8
Which present-day city would you most like to live in?
New Orleans: vibrant festivals, rich music, and spirited nightlife
Vienna: a city of tradition, classical music, and imperial history
Lisbon: a coastal city with a deep connection to the sea
Reykjavik: an introspective city, surrounded by natural wonders
Washington, D.C.: a city embodying leadership, authority, and justice
Paris: the city of love, beauty, art, and aesthetic pleasures