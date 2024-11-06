Quiz: Which Jellycat are you?
8 Total Questions
Question 1/8
What do you like to have with you at night?
Stuffed Animal
Blanket
Book
Night Light
Phone
Journal
Question 2/8
What's your favorite type of jelly?
Strawberry
Apple
Grape
Apricot
Blackberry
Peach
Question 3/8
What's your favorite breed of cat?
Siamese
Scottish Fold
Tabby
British Shorthair
Bombay
Bengal
Question 4/8
Which magical creature would you want to be?
Unicorn
Dragon
Fairy
Phoenix
Elf
Mermaid
Question 5/8
What's your favorite type of weather?
Sunny
Rainy
Snowy
Foggy
Breezy
Thunderstorms
Question 6/8
Where would you choose for a fun day out?
Amusement Park
Beach
Museum
Nature Reserve
Movie Theater
Concert
Question 7/8
How would your friends describe you?
Caring and Supportive
Dependable and Loyal
Laid-Back and Chill
Creative and Imaginative
Thoughtful and Reflective
Playful and Silly
Question 8/8
Finally, which Jellycat would you bring with you on an adventure?
Lollie Lamb
Peanut Penguin
Timmy Turtle
Clyde Capybara
Romi Reindeer
Vivacious Vegetable Aubergine