Quiz: Which "Minecraft" mob are you?
Question 1/8
Which biome is your favorite?
Plains
Woodlands
Caves
Swamps
Nether
Ocean
Question 2/8
Which type of wood do you like building with the most?
Oak
Spruce
Birch
Jungle
Acacia
Cherry
Question 3/8
Which of these mobs would you tame?
Camel
Ocelot
Horse
Llama
Parrot
Wolf
Question 4/8
What's your go-to game on Hypixel?
Bed Wars
Skyblock
Duels
Build Battle
Murder Mystery
Housing
Question 5/8
What animal would you like to see added to the game?
Squirrel
Koala
Crab
Penguin
Shark
Capybara
Question 6/8
What role do you usually take on?
Miner
Farmer
Builder
Fisher
Hunter
Explorer
Question 7/8
What's your favorite wolf variant?
Chestnut
Rusty
Spotted
Ashen
Woods
Snowy
Question 8/8
Who was your favorite classic "Minecraft" YouTuber?
DanTDM
Stampylonghead
PopularMMOs
Technoblade
CaptainSparklez
LDShadowLady