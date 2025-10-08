The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Quiz: Which roblox game should you play?

Linda Reeder, Scot Scoop Managing EditorOctober 8, 2025

Which Roblox game should you play?

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

8 Total Questions

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Linda Reeder
Linda Reeder, Scot Scoop Managing Editor
Linda Reeder (Class of 2026) is a senior in her third year of Carlmont Journalism, this year, she is excited to be a Managing Editor for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she enjoys baking, reading, feasting at Panda Express, and spending time with friends and family.
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.