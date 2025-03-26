The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Quiz: Which soda are you?

Emi Pajarillo, Scot Scoop EditorMarch 26, 2025

Quiz: Which soda are you?

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

8 Total Questions

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Emi Pajarillo
Emi Pajarillo, Scot Scoop Editor
Emi Pajarillo (Class of 2026) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year at Carlmont Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys playing viola, working in the tech crew for Carlmont Theatre productions, and hanging out with friends.