Rep. Greene removed from congressional committees

The House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Greene from her congressional committees on Feb. 4.

The vote, which was 230 to 199 with 11 Republicans voting in favor, came after Greene’s previous social media activity before her congressional run resurfaced. According to CNN, some of the posts she supported included QAnon conspiracy theories and executing prominent Democrats. Greene also has a past of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks.

The vote was set up by House Democrats who control the chamber after demanding the House Republicans remove Greene from her committee assignments themselves. After they refused and Democrats proceeded with a vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called it a “partisan power grab.” However, Senator Mitch McConnell and other prominent Republicans denounced Greene.

The day after the vote, Greene announced that her removal had only “freed” her to continue pushing Republicans further right and in alignment with Trump.