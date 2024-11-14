Retailers ring in the season of giving

Ava Rafii Target displays its holiday items and decorations weeks in advance. “One of the retailers’ top priorities is getting consumers to shop early. They do this through early sales and displays,” said Patricia Huddleston, a professor in the Department of Advertising and Public Relations at the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season right around the corner, retailers are rolling out new technological shopping assistants and strategies to attract customers and improve their shopping experience.

In 2023, holiday retail sales rose 3.8% from 2022, reaching approximately $964.4 billion. This year, numbers are expected to increase even further, with online shopping remaining the top shopping destination.

Shoppers prefer online shopping due to its practicality and reduced stress. Patricia Huddleston, a professor in the Department of Advertising and Public Relations at the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University, describes online shopping as an “endless aisle.”

“Retail stores have limited merchandise, so if you want a broad and endless selection, you will definitely get that from shopping online,” Huddleston said.

Aside from online shopping, other popular shopping destinations include in-person locations such as discounts, clothing, and department stores.

Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world, recently rolled out a new shopping tool to aid consumers when they are shopping.

On Nov. 1, they announced Virtual Holiday Shop, a website that utilizes 3D technology to create an immersive shopping experience. The technology is powered by Amazon Beyond and includes animations, music, and visuals.

The shop displays Amazon’s top 100 items including electronics, stocking stuffers, accessories, and more.

“It helps to replicate the in-person shopping experience without actually having to spend the extra hours in the store,” said Tom DeWitt, the director of Michigan State University’s Customer Experience Management Program.

Another way retailers attract customers is by focusing on their social media presence to promote products and sales. Target, for instance, has frequent advertisements on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to highlight new holiday releases.

“We have a lot of ads right now that are promoting our special offers. We also have images so viewers can slide through and click the images for links,” said Antoine Borg, the team leader of Target in San Mateo.

Social media is especially helpful for retailers because it attracts younger customers who make up the majority of social media users.

“I am especially drawn to clothing promotions on social media because I can see how other people style the clothes and it inspires me to buy them,” said Sophia Lee, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

According to Huddleston, another change retailers are making is increasing employee count and working hours. They do this to meet the demand of consumers during the holiday rush.

Target, among other retailers, have already begun their employee interviews and are having weekly interview rounds leading up to the peak shopping season.

“Now more than ever, getting an adequate supply of labor and a high-quality labor force are at an all-time high,” DeWitt said.

As the holiday season nears, retailers are doing everything they can to make shopping successful for themselves and their customers.

“Retailers are working harder than ever on the marketing and distribution of products,” DeWitt said.