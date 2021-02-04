What happened:

The popular stock trading app Robinhood has banned users from buying certain stocks that were shorted by investors and advertised by Reddit users (Redditors.)

Why?

Well, there are some differing opinions on why Robinhood decided to ban users from trading certain stocks. Before Robinhood made any statements, most people thought they were aiding hedge funds that pay Robinhood for order data. However, according to Robinhood’s CEO, they closed trading because of net capital and deposit obligations.

What does that even mean?

Basically, to be able to ensure liquidity, stock trading platforms have to pay cash to regulatory commissions based on the predicted trade volume, or amount of trading, that happens in a day. In Robinhood’s case, the organization is the Depository Trust Co. or DTC. However, Robinhood has never outright confirmed that the DTC was a factor. Robinhood’s CEO also has stated that liquidity issues were not a factor in closing down individual stocks’ ability to be traded.

Wait, what about not having enough net capital?

Though claiming that liquidity was not the reason for Robinhood shutting down trading, the CEO proceeded to raise $1 billion to reopen trading.

What happens next?

Political figures have been advocating for hearings. New legislation is in the works, involving transaction taxes, reinstating minimum spreads, or limiting the ratio of shorts to outstanding shares. The Securities and Exchange Commission also is going to keep a close eye on Robinhood.