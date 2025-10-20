Robotics team builds learners and leaders as competition season approaches

Tsukina Ohashi Daniel Tolkachov, a veteran robotics member, works with rookies to brainstorm designs for the M-Ayhem competition. One of the new students is Yusra Ali. “I’m excited to start designing the robot,” Ali said. “I’m a little scared to try and come up with ideas for it.”

New and returning members of Deep Blue 199, Carlmont’s robotics team, geared up for competition at the annual rookie kickoff.

Through a presentation and an introductory packet, students learned about their first tournament: Mechanical M-Ayhem, hosted by Menlo-Atherton High School on Nov. 22. This competition requires rookie teams to construct a robot under the guidance of experienced members, known as veterans.

“The idea is to have a rookie-focused competition, people who are new to the team this year or are in a new role, so that we can give them the experience of what happens during the regular competition season,” lead robotics mentor Scott DeBarger said.

This is Carlmont’s fourth year attending the tournament, due to its compatible structure for new members.

“They all compete in two teams and build small demonstration robots,” veteran Sequoia Leger said. “They’re half the size of our normal robots and a lot more simple.”

Nonetheless, the construction process is still very nuanced. First, teams will brainstorm ideas and create prototypes to test key components, like loading or throwing mechanisms. Next, students will build the robot before programming movements and actions. Finally, teams will test the robot and make last-minute adjustments.

“They’re on a fairly compressed schedule,” DeBarger said. “On the day of, there may be things that are still getting fixed and changed.”

Tsukina Ohashi

Rookie Yusra Ali also had concerns about the timeframe leading up to the Mechanical M-Ayhem competition.

“I don’t know how the season will go exactly, but maybe this will be a little chaotic. It will probably be stressful,” Ali said.

But Ali is excited to work on the robot and experience a tournament. She also looks forward to learning more about computer-aided design (CAD), which is the interface used to model the robot.

While rookie members hone in on programming, building, and other techniques in preparation for the competition, veterans are given the opportunity to practice leadership skills. According to DeBarger, team leads are responsible for providing step-by-step instructions to new members. They also manage the group’s productivity and cohesion.

“ It’s taught me to always have a plan when you’re leading, and that you need to prioritize the goals of the team over your own personal goals. — Sequoia Leger

“It’s taught me to always have a plan when you’re leading, and that you need to prioritize the goals of the team over your own personal goals,” Leger said, referring to her experience as a veteran mentor.

In the past, Carlmont has seen success at Mechanical M-Ayhem, placing first and maintaining an undefeated record last year. Now, new members look forward to keeping the streak alive.

“My team goals for the season are to get to know my team members, connect to them, and build a winning robot,” Ali said.

Although Mechanical M-Ayhem is a rookie competition, all robotics team members are excited for the chance to learn and lead.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get practice as teachers and also as leaders,” DeBarger said, “because they have to lead a group of people, make them into a cohesive team, and hopefully be successful in the competition.”