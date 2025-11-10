Run, vote, protest: The fight for representation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

No taxation without representation.

This slogan empowered colonists as they called for independence from Britain over a lack of representation in Parliament.

Today, the concerns of the colonists are reflected in those of U.S. citizens, as many believe that the U.S. government is not representative of the ideals or concerns of the American people.

“There are some views that I have that are not present on the mainstream political spectrum,” said Jax Manning, a Carlmont senior and a member of Civic Leaders of America (CLA).

In 2023, only 38% of Americans said Congress members care about their constituents at least some of the time, according to the Pew Research Center.

This perspective is becoming increasingly prevalent among Americans, as the percentage dropped by 12% from 50% in 2018.

“People are right now having issues with representation, and maybe not feeling like their voices are heard,” said Connor Fenech, an (Advanced Placement) AP U.S. Government and Politics teacher at Carlmont High School.

Not feeling represented by the government leads individuals to refrain from participating. For example, in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, voter turnout was only 65.3% of the eligible population.

“It’s hard to sometimes have faith in a system when you don’t see yourself represented and reflected,” Fenech said.

Only 48% of Americans over the age of 65 believe Congress members care about their constituents. For those under 65, the percentage drops to 38%.

Voter turnout is even lower among younger generations, reflecting youth dissatisfaction with representation. Youth voter turnout, meaning voters between the ages of 18 and 29, was 47% in the 2024 election.

A significant contributor to youth dissatisfaction with representation can be attributed to demographics. The average age of the Congress members at the beginning of the 119th Congress was 57.5 for the House of Representatives and 64.7 for the Senate, according to the Pew Research Center. Comparatively, the median age of Americans was 39.1 in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“You have a lot of young people who are feeling a little bit lost in the world and are experiencing things like very competitive job markets, and they feel like those are issues that don’t get addressed,” Fenech said.

Another major critique of Congress members is partisanship. Roughly 15% of Americans point to partisanship as the biggest problem with elected officials today. Congress members are unable to pass bills or create solutions because they refuse to compromise on key issues.

This is a considerable issue, especially regarding policies such as amendments, which require bipartisan support with a two-thirds majority needed to pass. The impacts of this can be observed in real-time, as no new amendments have been passed in the U.S. since 1992.

Partisanship divide also leads many Americans, whose views are not accurately reflected by either political party, to feel isolated from their representatives.

“People don’t necessarily feel represented by those parties. They don’t fit nicely into their ideologies, and I think that could make people potentially lose faith or potentially be uninterested because they don’t feel like either of the two options we have represents their very diverse political ideologies,” Fenech said.

Lobbying is an attempt by individuals or groups to influence government action. Lobbying is a necessary aspect of democracy, enabling people to have their voices heard and influencing the implementation of government policy. However, lobbying becomes problematic when it allows wealthy individuals to exert undue influence over government action, thereby minimizing the voices and rights of others.

Between 2007 and 2012, 200 of America’s most politically involved corporations spent $5.8 billion on lobbying and campaign donations; as a result, they received $4.4 trillion in federal business and support.

A study conducted by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page found that the popularity of a policy among American citizens has no impact on its probability for adoption. However, popularity among economic elites and the number of interest groups in favor of a policy have a considerable effect on the likelihood of a policy being adopted.

“Lobbying and interest groups are important to the function of our democratic processes, but I think that they’re overly influenced by the amount of funding that they have access to,” Manning said. “I think if it were less money-based, it would be better.”

Another key factor that’s preventing Americans from receiving fair representation is gerrymandering. To address changing population levels, states conduct redistricting, where boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn to create districts of equal population. This process can be exploited, however, through gerrymandering, where states manipulate maps to give certain groups an electoral advantage.

“You end up with districts that are drawn to keep certain individuals, certain parties, certain racial, ethnic groups in power,” said Kate Donovan, the director of the Redistricting Data Hub.

Gerrymandering has been a constant in U.S. politics; the term itself first originated in a political cartoon published in 1812. However, gerrymandering traditionally followed the release of a Census at the beginning of each decade, and these maps would generally only be altered by court-ordered modifications.

Today, many states are considering redistricting mid-decade. The Texas State Senate passed a new congressional map earlier this year, which aims to flip five Democratic seats to favor Republican candidates. California’s Proposition 50 passed in a landslide victory on Nov. 4. The proposal temporarily adopted a new congressional district map designed to secure more seats in the House of Representatives for Democrats.

“I don’t believe there’s ever been a moment like this previously where this many states are sort of halfway through the decade deciding to redraw their districts for blatantly partisan gain,” Donovan said.

This dissatisfaction with Congress members has led many to call for reform. One solution is the American Anti-Corruption Act, a piece of model legislation designed to limit the influence of money in American politics by overhauling lobbying, transparency, and campaign finance laws. Similar pieces of legislation addressing gerrymandering, lobbying, and unfair representation have also been introduced in recent years.

Although passing these laws in Congress is unlikely, they can be passed through individual cities or states through the direct citizen initiative process. The direct citizen initiative process enables citizens to propose and pass state statutes, as well as constitutional amendments. At least 19 states, including California, have a direct citizen initiative process, providing an additional avenue for implementing policy to achieve fair representation.

“There is some legislation at the federal level that has been introduced to try to implement these reforms on a national basis. But Congress is quite dysfunctional these days, and I don’t think there’s much hope that that’s actually going to move forward. It is a battle that’s taking place on the state level,” Donovan said.

Carlmont students, many of whom will be eligible to vote in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, can take action to ensure their voice is heard, despite the flaws in representation today.

“You just got to do what you can within the system, and that’s vote, protest, run for office, write to representatives, and speak out,” Fenech said.