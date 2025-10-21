San Carlos explores plans for community aquatic center

Ellen Goetz Burton Park sits at dusk, waiting for the location to be chosen for the new San Carlos community aquatic center. Burton Park is part of two of the three proposed options for the location of the new facility. It received the majority of the votes in the last outreach survey sent out by the San Carlos Parks and Recreation Department.

An aquatic center for the San Carlos community is in the first stages of planning led by the San Carlos Parks and Recreation Department.

The San Carlos Master Plan, initiated in 2024, is now conducting outreach to find the next steps for the San Carlos community. The city started the San Carlos Master Plan to do an assessment of the San Carlos parks’ conditions and look for ways to improve them.

“The idea of having a bigger community center and an aquatic center ranked highly among our residents,” said Amy Newby, director of the San Carlos Parks and Recreation Department.

Newby and her team in the Recreation Department have been leading the pitching of this project. They have hosted in-person community meetings, and most recently, they have sent out an online survey to receive input on the location ideas for the pool.

Two city-owned locations in San Carlos have been identified for the facility, Burton Park and Laureola Park.

The San Carlos community has been very involved in this process, and on the eight-day online survey, there were over 1,400 responses with the majority voting for the first option at Burton Park.

“I think a pool would be very beneficial to the community,” said Louise Scherrer, a sophomore at Carlmont.

According to the San Carlos Master Plan residents valued field preservation, sport court availability, aquatics expansion, equitable distribution, and traffic management when they were picking a location. Overall, the San Carlos community has been a constant participant in this process.

“I think that a pool would be pretty helpful because there are no pools in the area,” said Reagan Simon, a sophomore at Carlmont. “That’d be really beneficial during the summertime.”

“ Our community is very engaged in this process and engaged in the future of San Carlos. — Amy Newby

Many people in the community are speaking positively about this idea and have noticed that San Carlos does not have a community pool.

“I think a pool is one of the main things that are missing in San Carlos,” Scherrer said.

An aquatic center has been brought up many times in San Carlos, but it has never come to fruition. Because of that, this project is going to be a long-term plan with many details still in the works.

“As you have probably heard from people that have lived in San Carlos for decades, this conversation comes up a lot,” Newby said.

According to Newby this is the first step in this process and many details still need to be refined for this project, including what specific amenities they are going to add, what size it’s going to be, the particular purpose, funding, location, and the overall further designing of the aquatic center.

The next steps for this project are for the team to present their data to the San Carlos council on Oct. 27. The council includes the mayor, vice mayor, and three other board members. From this, they will hopefully select an option for the location.

“Our community is very engaged in this process and engaged in the future of San Carlos,” Newby said.