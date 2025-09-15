San Carlos mural celebrates 100 years of history

Claire Kornberg With the purpose of honoring the city’s history, the San Carlos centennial mural is a massive feat, displaying the result of talent, research, and collaboration within the artwork. Walking down the mural are the three lead contributors, Art Bias artists Amber Smith, Deborah Shea, and Shari Bryant; however, they were not the only participants. The artists received help from local schools and volunteers during the first stages of painting. “In the beginning, we allowed people to sign up as volunteers. We allowed them to do the primer and the triangles. We also had a lot of kids from high school,” Smith said.

To honor its centennial, the city of San Carlos, in collaboration with Art Bias, created a 6,000-square-foot mural – found on the 700 block of Laurel Street – which features historical hallmarks of the city’s past.

Art Bias artists Deborah Shea, Shari Bryant, and Amber Smith have been working to transform the now permanently closed off road into a piece of art since painting began on July 7, 2025. However, this was not the first time the artists worked on their mural, as in the months prior, much time was spent researching, designing, and planning the mural.

“We did a lot of research on the history of the city, and then we met with the Parks, Recreation, and Culture Commission. We came up with our design and the imagery after a lot of work and effort,” Shea said.

The Parks, Recreation, and Culture Commission is just one of the many community organizations that helped make this mural possible. The Centennial Community Grant Program, whose purpose was to help fund celebrations for the centennial, was another.

“We ended up coming up with the concept of the Centennial Community Grant Program, which would allow organizations to come up with their own ideas for how to celebrate the centennial. We set aside around $240,000 to give out to local organizations with a cap of $30,000 per organization,” said Lauren Burd, the recreation supervisor for San Carlos.

The city created the program back in 2024, with the applications for the grant due in November of the same year. The first and second rounds of approvals were in April 2025, and according to Shea, Art Bias took part in this process as well.

“Once we had all the graphics and information set up, the commission unanimously passed it, and then it went to the city council, where it was also unanimously passed,” Shea said.

Once approved, the mural project received the maximum of $30,000 in grant money, according to the program website. However, this was only the beginning of the preparations for the mural. While the artists were planning the graphics, the city was working behind the scenes with one of its more unseen but crucial departments, the Department of Public Works.

“Public works was so instrumental in getting this project done. There are no longer any traffic lines on the block, and that’s because they sent in a team to shave them off and flatten out the street,” Burd said.

According to Bryant, shaving the road was more than just flattening out the street. Thanks to the department, it not only allowed the artists to apply the paint more seamlessly but also deemphasized the road’s texture within the mural.

San Carlos centennial mural spotlights Claire Kornberg Deborah Shea Deborah Shea is the third lead artist on the team, and she enjoyed all aspects of the mural, especially the astronaut, Circle Star Theater, and the logo found at the front of the mural. “The astronaut was super fun for me. I also loved painting the big theater. Our logo mark was also fun, but very challenging,” Shea said. Although she was one of the leads, Shea was not the only member of her family working on the mural. Her husband helped out, whether that meant doing the heavy lifting or applying sealant to the finished mural. “Deb’s husband Gus was instrumental. He did all the heavy lighting, and we really appreciate it,” said artist Amber Smith.

Claire Kornberg Shari Bryant Shari Bryant, a lead artist on the team, said her favorite part of the mural was painting the fire truck. Although she was absent for part of the mural process, her fellow artists ensured that she would be able to paint it. “Painting the fire truck was actually really satisfying. To go out there and tape off the different parts and use my own kind of artistic ability and change things to kind of make certain things work was one thing I really enjoyed,” Bryant said.

Claire Kornberg Amber Smith As one of the lead artists, Amber Smith was crucial to the mural process, helping her team research and decide what aspects of the city’s history to illustrate within the mural. “I think really kind of determining what people wanted was the hardest, because we were getting so much input as far as what they wanted the mural to be. It was just hard in the beginning because there are so many elements to San Carlos’ history,” Smith said. When it came to the painting, Smith said the animals were her favorite. She was even able to feature her dog, Amadeus, in one flying spaceships in the mural. Smith also plans on bringing champagne to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 25.

Claire Kornberg Mural logo The mural’s logo can be found at the front, featuring the three lead artists’ signatures and the logo for the project. While its primary purpose is to honor the history of San Carlos over the past 100 years, according to San Carlos Recreation Supervisor Lauren Burd, city officials also hope it will further increase public interest in the downtown area. “We thought the most popular spot would be Laurel Street, because so many people are downtown all the time. It will also help bring people there, encourage people to stay if they're eating or shopping, and come check out this cool piece of art,” Burd said. “We wanted it to be done somewhere that anyone who wants to see it can come see it.”

“This was just a regular road before. It had lines down the middle and things saying ‘No U-turn.’ Before we actually started painting, we asked the city to grind all that out. It actually did change the texture of the road in some places,” Bryant said.

Painting began on July 7, 2025, with primer going on first to make the colors pop. The artists later used the Meta Quest 3, a virtual reality headset, to ensure the proportions and locations of the graphics were exact to the original drawings.

“We did this triangle background as a grid structure to help us with the placement of all the imagery. And then we used the Meta Quest 3 to actually put the graphics down. We used the headset to do the outlines and some of the details to get the scale and perspective correct, and to do all the paintings,” Bryant said.

The Meta Quest 3 was an essential tool for the artists, as this was their first street mural of any kind. Not only did they have to navigate through the proportions of the imagery, but the artists also had to figure out other elements, such as what paint to use.

“We have never painted anything on the street. So, coming up with and figuring out what paint to use was probably one of the most difficult obstacles that we came to. When we first approached it, we were going to use exterior paint, but then the Palo Alto Art Commission was like, ‘Whoa, wait, that’s a slip hazard,’” Smith said.

The team ended up choosing a Behr porch and patio paint with an anti-slip additive for its vibrancy and beauty, which is an attribute found within the rest of the artwork.

Ultimately, the San Carlos Centennial Mural is a tribute to the city, containing historic elements from its past, such as the Circle Star Theater, a historic firetruck, and a timeline that records the city’s population throughout the years. For one San Carlos resident, Julie Becker, seeing the mural timeline brought her back to when she first moved to the city in 1982.

“It’s making me cry. I think it’s absolutely stunning, and they have really represented so many of the businesses down here, like the Saddle Shop and the train station,” Becker said. “All of it incorporates what I’ve experienced, and when they give the population during a specific time, I love that because I was here when it was about 24,000.”