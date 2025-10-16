San Carlos’s 33rd Arts & Wine Faire celebrates community through art

Eva Shen Visitors stroll through downtown San Carlos enjoying art, wine, and sunshine in downtown San Carlos. This is one of the city’s largest events, and over 200 artists and vendors participate every year.

Laughter, music, and the smell of mouth-watering treats filled the streets of downtown San Carlos as hundreds of residents gathered for the city’s 33rd annual Art and Wine Faire, celebrating local creativity and community.

Beyond the booths and wine tastings, this event offered something deeper: a reminder that art can bring our community together, and why San Carlos feels like home.

Julie Schneider, who has volunteered at this event for over 25 years, believes this event fosters community involvement and brings attention to local artists.

“I think it’s for bringing people together, seeing friends, and having community involvement,” Schneider said.

According to the City of San Carlos, the San Carlos Art and Wine Faire is an annual, free, two-day festival in downtown San Carlos, taking place on San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street during a weekend in the fall. It features over 200 artists and vendors, and attendees can browse and purchase a wide variety of handcrafted art and enjoy local wines and craft brews.

Teresa Ko, a part-time artist, has been painting for nearly 20 years and decided to start selling her art for the first time at this event.

“I think it’s really amazing if someone says, ‘Oh, this is something I want in my house to look at and be part of my life,’ so I felt like it would be very special if I could find a place where people would actually want to have my art,” Ko said.

The Arts & Wine Faire isn’t only a place for artists and vendors to profit from their hard work, but also a space where people rediscover what it means to create, express, and feel.

“ I think it’s really amazing if someone says, ‘Oh, this is something I want in my house to look at and be part of my life,’ so I felt like it would be very special if I could find a place where people would actually want to have my art. — Teresa Ko

Ko’s artworks are inspired by the community around her, as she mostly paints landscapes in a minimalistic style with oil paints for people to interpret her artwork through their own imagination. She enjoys the freedom of being able to choose how she wants to express herself and convey her story to others.

“I’m able to let the paint go where it goes, and I think that back and forth of reflecting and intention of choosing something and then deciding myself, it feels very creative and inspiring and fun,” Ko said.

Maya Shah, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, appreciates the event for its art, food, and the uniqueness of the artists’ work.

“I think all the artists are really individual. None of them are the same, so you won’t get a single identical piece of art,” Shah said.

That sense of individuality is what draws people in, and for artists, it’s also what makes their interactions with customers so special. Ko explains how her individuality influences her interactions with visitors.

“Art is very personal, like you’ll see people just walk by. Some people will come to your booth and they just love a single piece or a couple of pieces they resonate with, and I think that’s what is really encouraging for artists to think about that you’re just trying to show who you are,” Ko said.