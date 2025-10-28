San Francisco resident opens location for transgender immigrant support organization

Jude Abrams-Scheppler Anjali Rimi, the president of Parivar Bay Area, stands at the grand opening holding the proclamation for the building. “We are going to actually have ourselves in this space where we will bring community together,” Rimi said.

On Monday, Oct. 20, in addition to celebrating Diwali, Anjali Rimi held the grand opening of the in-person location for her program, Parivar Bay Area. Parivar Bay Area is the first-ever transgender-led organization centered around South Asian immigrants in America. Rimi plans to use this new space to serve as a community center to support transgender immigrants from South Asia.

The creation of this safe and supportive space for her targeted minority is important, as these groups of immigrants and transgender people are mistreated and overlooked around the world, even locally in the Bay Area.

Jude Abrams-Scheppler



“ Being transgender and an immigrant means constantly fighting to be seen, to be safe, and to simply belong,” — Rimi

Rimi envisions that Parivar Bay Area’s office will be used as a safe space and affirming center for the transgender and immigrant communities of San Franscio. Within the building, social gatherings, cultural events, and community programs will be held to foster a sense of connection and belonging among members.

“Our communities are pretty hidden because of various aspects of discrimination, but there was unity here tonight,” Rimi said.

More importantly, this location will also be used to support legal and immigration services through its program. Parivar Bay Area will be able to provide accessible, low-cost, and affirming legal help for the community of transgender immigrants.

Jude Abrams-Scheppler

To make the grand opening of Parivar Bay Area special, Rimi hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a performance by a transgender immigrant artist, and a full buffet. This performance was meant to capture the joy of the night and holiday as well as pride in identity.

“We had a cultural performance by a Kinner, a transgender immigrant, showcasing her trans joy and her artistry,” Rimi said.

This celebration also highlighted the holiday of Diwali. Diwali is a festival of lights, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is the marking of the Hindu New Year and is a time for family, food, and togetherness.

“Diwali transcends barriers. It’s not just a Hindu festival; it’s a celebration for everyone who believes in light and hope,” Rimi said.

One reason Rimi is so passionate about her profession is due to her past. Rimi was born in India but was forced to move to America to seek safety due to the gender violence present in the area where she was born. Once she arrived in America, she faced more problems, such as homelessness, statlessness, and limited access to healthcare and resources. These hurdles caused her to live in several different places during this time, including Canada, Trinidad, and multiple states in the U.S.

After this journey, Rimi finally arrived in San Francisco, where she decided to dedicate her life to helping others so they wouldn’t have to face what she had gone through.

“It’s my journey to be able to make it better for somebody else, as someone who came to the U.S. out of the fear of losing my life to gender violence,” Rimi said.