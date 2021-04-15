San Mateo Inspires Other Cities

Buoyed by the success that San Mateo had with the implementation of the hazard pay ordinance, other cities in San Mateo County have pursued the ordinance. On March 8, Daly City implemented a hazard pay ordinance, and on March 16, Millbrae followed suit and adopted the policy.

After a long period of consideration, Redwood City’s city council became the latest Bay Area community to implement a hazard pay ordinance on April 12. This ordinance is set to expire on July 11 and includes many of the same provisions established in the San Mateo ordinance.

“This is important, and our community has been talking about it,” said Redwood City Councilmember Alicia Aguirre, the person who made the motion to adopt the ordinance during the meeting. “As leaders in San Mateo County, I don’t want to be behind.”

Concluding her argument for the passing of the ordinance, Vice Mayor Giselle Hale called attention to the important role grocery workers play in the community when keeping stores open during the pandemic.