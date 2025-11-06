Santa Cruz surfers face sea otter attacks

Ellen Goetz A warning sign greets surfers as they visit Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz. A warning sign was posted as a precaution to surfers by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It also provides the Monterey Bay Aquarium phone number to report any sea otter interactions.

Sea otters have been exhibiting aggressive behavior toward surfers at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz once again.

Sea otters are a common sighting at the popular surfing location in Santa Cruz, Steamer Lane. In the month of October, there have been two incidents reported with the sea otters.

In one of the incidents, a sea otter took over Isabella Orduna’s board by nipping at her foot, causing her to go into the water.

“This otter or otters in Santa Cruz really have no fear of approaching humans,” said Gena Bentall, the founder, director, and senior scientist for Sea Otter Savvy.

The sea otters in Santa Cruz are exposed to humans on a daily basis, which means they are not directly threatened by humans. Most of the time, they will stay away, but in some scenarios, they approach surfers.

“When they are so comfortable with humans, it shows that they are so used to our society, which is a little bit sad,” said Sara Brittain, a sophomore at Carlmont.

The sea otters continue to return to Steamer Lane because it contains a vital food source. Sea otters are constantly using energy, so they require a substantial amount of food to fuel themselves.

“Finding their food is of the utmost premium to them,” Bentall said. “If moving isn’t a great option, it is to adapt to the presence of humans and become desensitized to that.”

As a result, some otters regularly interact with humans. In 2023, a female sea otter known as “Sea Otter 841” gained attention for climbing onto several surfboards.

According to the Sea Otter Foundation and Trust, sea otters learn behaviors from one another and are very sociable.

“I would not be surprised if another otter picked up that behavior in the same area,” Bentall said.

When participating in water sports and activities, it is essential to be cautious of your surroundings and know what to do if you are approached by wildlife.

“When sea otters, and any other marine life, approach you when you’re on your board, it’s best to be respectful and keep your distance,” said James Mauck, a surfer and California Polytechnic State University student. “Don’t interact with the wildlife more than you need to, because it risks harming you and the wildlife.”

Sea Otter Savvy

Sea Otter Savvy has a resource on how to act if a sea otter approaches you, and many people reiterate these ideas.

“I would probably keep my distance to make sure I’m not in their space because it is their environment,” Brittain said.

Although there have been only a few occurrences of sea otters interacting with humans in October, it is important to be informed if this activity continues.

“I do foresee it’s going to get more common, but right now rare, but predictable outcome of a continuance of habituation of sea otters,” Bentall said.