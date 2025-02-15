Save your tears for The Weeknd’s last tour, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Jasmine Zelnis A Carlmont student listens to The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the album. Having been recently released, this album marks the end of The Weeknd’s musical career, and was accompanied by the announcement of his final tour.

With 120.4 million listeners, four Grammys, and six albums, Canadian musician The Weeknd released his last album on Jan. 31 of this year. The internationally acclaimed artist has recently announced the details of his upcoming North American tour for his latest and final album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The tour, according to Ticketmaster, has 44 concerts, starting on May 9 in Arizona and ending on Sep. 3 in Texas.

“I’m so excited for his concert. I’m trying to get tickets for his concert in Santa Clara. It’s sad though, knowing that this is the last time to hear the songs in person,” said Vincent Yip, a junior at Carlmont.

While many fans are excited to see him in concerts, the experience is not for everyone. Tickets for the tour are already reaching thousands of dollars. On Ticketmaster, floor seating for July 9 in Santa Clara costs just above $1,000.

In addition to the tour, an accompanying film is also being released. According to Harpers Bazaar, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the film, will be featuring actors Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. This film is a thriller, lightly inspired by The Weeknd’s life experiences, and is set to release on May 16, 2025.

“I want to watch the movie as soon as it comes out. I have been listening to him for the longest time, and I am so excited to see the movie,” Zhanna Abuel, a Carlmont parent and listener of The Weeknd’s music, said.

With him announcing the end of his musical career under the moniker The Weeknd, fans feel the emotion put into his last album.

“His last album is so sad. He talks about his experience of being known as The Weeknd and how it affected his life,” said Sara Yeretnov, a sophomore at Carlmont.

With 22 songs, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” showcases the emotions and experience of being The Weeknd. It has various features from afamed artists like Travis Scott, Future, Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, and more. The attention to detail is made evident through the tracks’ crisp production and recording quirks. For example, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the last song of the album, loops seamlessly into “Wake Me Up,” the first song of the album.

“I thought that the songs looping into each other was really symbolic of his experience as The Weeknd and how he went through the same cycle as many other artists. I think this is his most vulnerable album,” Yeretnov said.

The Weeknd is known for his party lifestyle and storytelling in his songs, most of which are about heartbreak, lust, and drugs. This album has a different tone, including raw emotions and breaking away from his built-up persona as The Weeknd.

With his music style blending vulnerability and mesmerizing allure, he has influenced many artists to create music with a similar feel.

“So many artists I listen to now have made music inspired by him. It’s basically a new genre of music,” Yip said.

Though many wonder what is to come after his tour, The Weeknd has not mentioned anything about the future of his career, leaving fans to speculate.

“I think he might take a break from making music and if his movie does well he might go into making movies,. He’s a really good storyteller,” Yip said.

Not only has The Weeknd confirmed the end of his music career under the stage name, but he has also confirmed he will continue to make music under his birth name, Abel Tesfaye. It is unclear whether or not his music style will change, as well as his name, or if he will keep the same dark-themed music.

“I think he’s going to keep making music, just under his real name. The Weeknd was a part of him, but it wasn’t the real him,” Yeretnov said.