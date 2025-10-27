Scots conquer Dons in league winning game

Mio Ogawa Freshman Charlotte Durrans prepares to hike the ball to the quarterback. Sophomores Kylie Gallagher and Alexa Truong stood ready on either side of Durrans. Truong and Gallagher are slot receivers, meaning they receive the ball from the quarterback and generally run shorter routes.

Carlmont’s JV Girls Flag Football team crushed Aragon on Wednesday in a blowout game, gaining the title of Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) champions for the second year in a row.

The game, which was on the evening of Oct. 22, marked the thirteenth win of the season for the JV Scots. The final score was 24-0, with the win signifying a perfect winning record in PALs this season.

According to head coach Oscar Cortez, known to the players as coach Fabic, the team’s success this season came from team camaraderie, excellent leadership, buy-in for the program, and great talent.

“It’s a team that really does everything we ask them to do, and they’re super coachable,” Fabic said.

The JV team has been hugely successful the past two years and won PALs last year as well. Prior to the match, Fabic said that the team was aiming for a second PAL title, which they went on to easily secure.

In the first quarter, a touchdown scored by sophomore Hailey Dao, the team’s running back, put Carlmont ahead 6-0 and spurred the team’s motivation to win. The Dons’ defense held up well but proved to be no match for the Scots’ offensive players, who maneuvered through the defensive wall, gaining yards rapidly. By the third quarter, another touchdown by sophomore wide receiver Ophelia Rymill had brought the score up to 12-0. Players on the sidelines rooted for their teammates, and families cheered from the crowd. As the game went into the fourth quarter, two more touchdowns within the final minutes bumped up Carlmont’s score to a total of 24 points.

One key play of the game occurred in the second quarter, when sophomore Athena Dogadkin, playing wide receiver, had a bubble screen that gained a significant amount of yards.

In flag football, a bubble screen is where the receiver follows the line of scrimmage towards the sideline before catching the ball from the quarterback.

Dogadkin also plays the defensive position of linebacker, and was able to pull multiple flags throughout the game.

Having been the last game of the season, Wednesday was also senior night for varsity. However, they lost.

“We had to redeem them,” Dao said. “We had to do it for the seniors.”

Some players on JV also view the seniors as role models. Dogadkin, a sophomore and first-time member of the JV team, said one senior on varsity she looks up to is Ameena Mohammed.

“I look up to Ameena for her positivity and how she always shows up,” Dogadkin said. “She stays to support us, hype us up, and give us advice.”

“ We always support each other, everyone wants to better each other and themselves, and nobody wants to put anyone down. — Hailey Dao

Fortunately, the support from fellow teammates doesn’t end with the graduation of this year’s seniors. According to Dao, the reason the JV team has done so well is their sense of community.

“We always support each other, everyone wants to better each other and themselves, and nobody wants to put anyone down,” Dao said.