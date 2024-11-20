Scots push through first scrimmage

Daniella Smit The Scots and Bearcats watch as the ball falls through the hoop, both teams positioning themselves for the rebound. The Scots secured the rebound and quickly pushed the ball down the court. This play helped them maintain their lead during the quarter.

The Carlmont JV boys basketball team started off their season with a scrimmage against the San Mateo Bearcats on Nov. 19.

Each quarter, the score reset to 0-0, allowing the players to concentrate on plays and work on improving their skills rather than solely focusing on the score.

Both teams frequently turned the ball over to each other; however, the Scots offense proved slightly stronger as they finished ahead in three out of the four quarters.

“One of our main goals going into today was running our plays and just being loud,” said sophomore Ryan Hadjian.

Sophomore Izzy Han also commented that the team prioritized keeping their energy high throughout the scrimmage. The lively feel kept the scrimmage exciting both on and off the court, and even in the stands.

“We were just trying to run up the score, basically not let off the gas and keep pushing at all times,” Han said.

The Scots successfully achieved their goals, but in future practices and games, they plan to refine their defense. More specifically, they aim to revisit key fundamentals, such as effective communication.

For some of the players on the team, this was their first time representing Carlmont.

“I was pretty nervous going into the game, but once I got on the court, I was fine,” said freshman Mahir Passi. “I feel like I fit in pretty well because I already know some of the other guys from middle school.”

Passi also noted his excitement for the rest of the season, regardless of the season just starting. Looking ahead, he hopes to score, contribute to the team’s wins, and be a supportive teammate.

Like a few of the Scots, head coach Abram Guldbech is relatively new to Carlmont. This is his second season coaching basketball, leading the freshman team last year.

“I get to coach all the same players, and seeing their development is really cool,” Guldbech said. “Ultimately, my goal is to see them play together as a team.”

Guldbech added that if the Scots can build significant leads during games, it will give players who don’t typically get as much playing time a chance to contribute.

The Scots all share the same excitement and enthusiasm for the basketball season. They have tough matches coming up against the Aragon Dons and St. Francis Lancers.

“We always want to win league, and this year, we want to try to go undefeated,” Guldbech said.