Mustangs take dominant victory over the Scots

“I’m still expecting to win the rest of our games and make CCS, but we keep telling the girls to work hard and get to that next level,” said Steve Rianda, Carlmont’s head coach.

Carlmont’s varsity softball team played the Capuchino Mustangs this Thursday, unsure about their fate this season. The teams had played each other three times before, the Scots losing 2-3 of those games. However, both teams had a chance, with Carlmont winning their last game 15-3 against the Burlingame Panthers on April 26.

Capuchino sophomore Jasmine Shapiro scored the only point during the first inning. Scots senior Sarissa Block pitched for the first half of the game; then Carlmont junior Ariana Woodring stepped in for the second.

As Mustangs batted during the second inning, junior Madison Ciardella headed past first base and attempted to return to it. Carlmont senior Jasleen Singh, posted at second base, mistakenly threw the ball at Ciardella’s back. There was a time-out, and Carlmont argued that Ciardella was out; however, the umpire declared it a live ball.

In the third inning, Ciardella advanced the Scots with their first home run of the day while Capuchino junior Nohemi Livingston pitched. Livingston also scored the Mustangs another two points while batting.

The Scots’ score remained the same until the fifth inning, when Singh scored another point, and the Mustangs boosted their score to 7-3. By the seventh inning, Capuchino had their win in the bag. Three players made it to third base at once, and the Mustangs racked up 17 points.

“ They did a great job, and they earned everything in that victory” — Steve Rianda

“Seeing where we were in the beginning and where we are now, we’ve come a long way. I feel like this team has a lot of potential. It’s just that we don’t know what it is when we fall short. I think we need to work together and start playing how we play at practice,” Singh said.

The Scots knew that they could only play their best in the end. Singh hit a home run, and Block hit another home run afterward, marking the final score of 17-6.

“Carlmont is always tough. They have a solid program, solid team, solid coaching, and solid players, so it’s always a little nerve-wracking even with a huge lead,” said Tanya Borghello, the Mustangs’ coach.

The Scots’ next game will be against the Sequoia Ravens on May 3, and the Mustangs look forward to playing with the Panthers on the same day.

“I expected our pitchers to do better and our hitters to do better. We know what type of team Capuchino is, and they came out, they were ready to play, and we weren’t. They did a great job, and they earned everything in that victory,” said Steve Rianda, head coach of the Scots.