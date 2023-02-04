Scots redeem victory over Ravens

As Carlmont’s JV girls soccer team’s season ends, they were able to redeem themselves to the Sequoia Ravens’ on Jan. 2 by securing a victory of 2-0.

Previously on Jan. 17, the Scots had suffered their first and only loss of the season to the Ravens after a hard-fought game.

Throughout the season, the team has created a chemistry that has allowed them to secure several wins.

“The team construct works well together. According to the coaches, we bonded really well within the first couple of days,” said freshman Sydney Lapin.

After multiple wins, the team is in first place in the higher division of the Peninsula Athletic League. Last year, the Scots were in a lower division, so wins were easier to come by.

“We were winning the games by blowouts, and they weren’t as fun as this season is. Now we have more competition that makes it an even match every game we play,” said sophomore Gabriela Cole.

Going into this game, both the Scots and Ravens were nervous due to the outcome of the last game. The Ravens were eager for another victory, while the Scots were looking for redemption.

“I think we were really sad about the last game because we were really excited going into it. We have a lot of friends on the other team, so I was very nervous going into it because if we lost I’d be mad,” said sophomore Stella Lopez.

After a slow beginning, the game began to work in favor of the Scots. In the first half, two goals were scored by Lopez and sophomore Anika Bock. The Scots had possession for the majority of the game, allowing them to take many shots.

The level of excitement during this game was more significant than many of their others because they had a bigger desire to win, seeing as they lost their last game against the Ravens. Excitement levels particularly affected Lopez when she scored the game’s first goal.

“I was very excited to be winning it. They are our biggest rivals, and we had to beat them, so scoring that goal was just a phenomenal feeling,” Lopez said.

Overall, the Scots’ victory over Sequoia led to a massive boost in morale. They will still be fighting for their top position in the league and have high hopes for their next match against the Burlingame Panthers.