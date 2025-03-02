Scots tame Colts in strong start

Samantha Tow Senior Zach Luzzo drives a ball to left field in Carlmont’s win over El Camino. “I think just being more aggressive is the key to success,” Luzzo said. “Staying aggressive and confident will help us trust ourselves.”

The Carlmont varsity baseball team continued their strong start to the season with a decisive 7-2 win over the El Camino Colts on Friday, Feb. 28, showcasing both offensive firepower and solid pitching.

The Scots displayed resilience and determination, quickly finding their rhythm and gaining momentum as the game progressed. Senior Zach Luzzo set the tone early with a base hit in his first at-bat, and while he saw room for improvement, he remained optimistic about his approach at the plate.

“I think I started off well, but I got a little lazy in my last couple of at-bats,” Luzzo said. “I definitely think I could work on being more aggressive and staying confident. If we’re not confident, we won’t be able to trust ourselves.”

Carlmont’s offense came alive with key contributions from Johnny Dunne, who was making his first start in right field. Despite primarily being known a football quarterback, Dunne impressed at the plate.

“Johnny Dunne showed out today. He had a couple of barrels and looked really good out there,” Luzzo said. “He’s been working really hard, so he deserves it.”

On the mound, Grant Goetz delivered a strong performance, utilizing a refined changeup to keep the Colts off balance.

“This was the first game where I felt like my changeup was actually effective,” Goetz said. “I’ve been messing around with a different grip, and today I was throwing it with confidence and locating it well.”

Goetz also praised the team’s hitting, noting the quality at-bats and hard-hit line drives.

“Not a lot of strikeouts today,” Goetz said. “A lot of great swings put on the ball.”

Head coach Ryan Hamilton was pleased with the team’s effort and emphasized the importance of sharpening their situational awareness to maximize their potential.

“We need to understand the situations we’re in, whether it’s on defense, base running, or at the plate,” Hamilton said. “Making one-pitch adjustments and anticipating what the other team is trying to do will slow the game down for us.”

The Scots have high aspirations this season, with a league championship and a Central Coast Section title as their primary goals.

“We’re starting off hot, and there are still things we need to clean up,” Hamilton said. “This is a very intelligent team, and they’re ready to take the next step.”

Looking ahead, Carlmont will compete in a tournament featuring some of the top private schools in the section, providing a strong early-season test. One of their key matchups will be against the Wilcox Chargers, who currently hold a 2-1 record. The Chargers have proven to be a tough competitor, making this an exciting challenge for the Scots.

“There’s a chance we face one of the top teams in the entire section,” Hamilton said. “We’re excited for the challenge and the opportunity to see how we match up.”

With a balanced lineup, strong pitching, and great team chemistry, the Scots are setting themselves up for a successful season. As they continue refining their approach and gaining experience, they are confident in their ability to build on this momentum.