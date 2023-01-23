Scots tame the Panthers in final minutes

Carlmont’s JV girls soccer team scores a last-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win after a tough battle against the Burlingame Panthers.

After suffering from a difficult 2-1 loss against Sequoia earlier in the week, the Scots used this opportunity to redeem themselves.

“Our last two games against Hillsdale and Sequoia were frustrating matches, both very back-and-fourth, so I feel like today everyone wanted the win and made sure to give it their all on the field,” said sophomore goalkeeper Gabriela Cole.

Going into the match both teams knew it would be a challenge. Nothing comes easy during these games and it is always a battle until the final whistle is blown.

“This league is crazy hard, when you look at the scores, everything is either a tie or close 1-0 or 2-0 game. These games are never an easy run but I think this season, all teams are really evenly matched,” said Michelle Riley, Burlingame’s head coach.

For the Scots, it was the positivity and motivation that brought them the win. The game started off slow with few opportunities for both teams, ending the first half scoreless. Going into the second half, the Scots regained energy and momentum. They kept fighting for the win till the very last minute.

“A lot of the positivity and motivation is maintained through the bench. Staying positive, cheering for the girls playing, and helping with communication is great because it helps keep everyone involved and allows us to out-possess the opponent,” said Lindsey Moynihan, Carlmont’s JV girls soccer head coach.

Tension in the game remained until the 68th minute when junior, Allyson Blucher, shot the ball from 35 yards out, going right over the hands of the Panther’s keeper and into the goal.

The Panthers gave the Scots a good challenge but it all came down to who wanted it more. The Scots dominated possession of the ball throughout both halves and took control of the game but struggled to find shooting opportunities when attacking. However, Carlmont’s defensive line was held strong which became an essential factor in their win. With quick recovers and high pressure, the Panthers had few threatening opportunities.

“Defensively we are pretty unstoppable. We have strong keepers in the back. Our outside defenders are tenacious and aggressive, they don’t allow too many turns but when opponents do get past us we have our center defender, Mia, who does a great job hunting them down and stripping them of the ball,” Moynihan said. “ I’m very glad that we were able to keep our shape, make passes, maintain possession, and come off with a win at the end of the week.”

Now back in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay division, the Scots stand with a league record of 2-1-1 and will continue their season with a competitive game on Jan. 24th against Menlo Atherton.