Scotsland 2025 Photo Gallery
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer • May 26, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CampusDECA students lead business camps to inspire others
-
CampusStudents wrap up French classes with cultural style
-
CampusSummer assignments spark debate among students and staff
-
CampusTeachers help students tackle finals
-
CampusASB prepares for annual ScotsLand
-
CampusStudents reflect on the AP World History exam experience
-
CampusNight custodian spreads kindness at Carlmont
-
CampusStudents show gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week
-
CampusStaff Profile: David Weyant inspires students to pursue business aspirations
-
CampusStudents anticipate entrepreneurship at Scotsland
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer
Erick Cheng (class of 2026) is a current Junior at Carlmont, marking his second year in the journalism program. Outside of school you can find him playing tennis with friends, jamming out with musicians playing drums, and doing photography. Erick also enjoys sharing stories about the community around him, displaying them through numerous forms such as articles, videos, and photography. You can find the portfolio of his work here.