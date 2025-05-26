The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Scotsland 2025 Photo Gallery

Erick Cheng, Staff WriterMay 26, 2025
5B_Cheng_CarlmontHS_7
Erick Cheng
Seniors Aedan Ryan, Dylan Cummings, and Miraj Bhalala playfully try to avoid the water balloons Carlmont students throw at them. Hosted by the Carlmont Drum Circle Club, students could pay to pie and throw water balloons at Ryan, Cummings, and Bhalala.
Erick Cheng
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer
Erick Cheng (class of 2026) is a current Junior at Carlmont, marking his second year in the journalism program. Outside of school you can find him playing tennis with friends, jamming out with musicians playing drums, and doing photography. Erick also enjoys sharing stories about the community around him, displaying them through numerous forms such as articles, videos, and photography. You can find the portfolio of his work here.