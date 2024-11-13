Scouts BSA leads youth in adventure

Nicolaas Foks A young Cub Scout practices archery. Archery is an activity that was at the Scouts BSA council Gold Rush event. Gold Rush takes on an 1800s theme and includes activities that challenge a Scout’s skills.

The Boy Scouts of America (Scouts BSA) empowers young people to develop leadership, teamwork, and self-reliance skills through outdoor experiences, even in a world dependent on technology.

For over a century, Scouts BSA has instilled essential values in youth through adventure. The organization has undergone several changes but has kept its fundamental skills and values. Today, this mission continues — despite the challenges of increased technology reliance — offering youth essential skills, values, and a connection to the natural world.

“Being a Scout has helped me be less dependent on my phone. There’s so much beauty out there in nature. Granted, I still use my phone a lot, but Scouts has taught me about the beauty of nature and how to appreciate it in ways other people my age don’t consider,” said Andrew Altorfer, the 2024 Summer term Senior Patrol leader of Troop 27.

Scouts BSA focuses on preparing youth for their futures. As a result, an established set of laws called the “Scout Law” and the “Scout Oath” has established a moral code for Scouts to live by. Scouts participate in activities from exciting water outings to treacherous backpacking adventures while learning new skills.

“One of my favorite skills that I’ve learned is shooting. Shotguns and rifles are fun; you learn how to safely and properly use them. I’ve also learned the proper care of knives, axes, saws, and all of those. “ I remember one time waking up in the morning and there was some deer really close to us. That was a pretty magical experience. — Kip Leong Many people I know and am friends with at school have never touched a saw in their life or properly used an ax to where they won’t chop off their ankle,” said Julian Vignoles, a Carlmont student. Vignoles was the 2023 Summer term Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 27.

According to the official Scouts BSA website, more than 135 merit badges exist. Merit badges allow Scouts to learn new skills and be promoted to the next rank. According to the U.S. Scouting Service Project, there were just 57 merit badges when Scouts BSA was first established. Many Merit Badges have undergone many individual changes, like “Handicap Awareness,” which has changed its name three times but has remained with similar requirements.

Kip Leong, a Troop 27 adult who earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1989 from Troop 761 in Ventura County, did backpacking and adventurous trips when he was a Scout. According to Leong, his troop had an active patrol group, making cooperating easier.

“At the moment, they seem arduous, strenuous, and uncomfortable. When I look back at it, I think, ‘Wow.’ I learned a lot about taking care of myself, making use of our equipment, knowing how to cook, working together, and appreciating nature,” Leong said.

“ Being out in nature gives your brain a little bit of a breather — just being out in nature and knowing what’s out there. The beauty of it is not only the trees, the animals, but all of it. It definitely grows your perception of life. — Julian Vignoles

With the rise of short-form content like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, many young people fall into a spiral of short dopamine hits. Scouts BSA allows these youth to get outside their comfort zones and experience life away from civilization.

“Being out in nature, I feel it’s good to get away from the screen sometimes, even though you don’t notice it. Even if you’re not playing video games on your screen or your phone or watching TikTok or something, you’re doing homework on your screen. You’re on your screen watching YouTube videos. You’re always constantly getting stimulated by the Internet,” Vignoles said.

The influence of social media is still extensive, yet the relationships developed in Scouting experience highlight the importance of in-person connections.

“I don’t know about how social media is affecting Scouting. I think it’s still very much a word of mouth. Be with your friends. You join the troop with your friends, or you come and you make some new friends. You look forward to the time you’re together, not necessarily because you talk to each other on Discord,” Leong said.

Technology has also positively aided in the capabilities of Scouts. Technology enhances connections and communication in ways that were previously impossible.

“Email and phone call stuff makes communication so much easier. I don’t have to use a carrier pigeon to tell the meeting planners to plan the meeting. Using Google Docs, where we can instantly work and collaborate to make plans, is helpful,” Altorfer said. “Also, it was helpful during COVID when we could use Zoom to continue meetings.”

According to Leong, the Internet undoubtedly has a significant influence, but the makeup of the troop is what ultimately shapes experiences in Scouts BSA.

“Youth are youth, and there’s going to be all types. There’s going to be serious ones. There’s going to be less serious ones. There will be some who are very eager and some who are just here to have fun. They all will contribute their part to making the troop work and a fun place to be,” Leong said.