Seasonal staples make their debut at the Belmont Farmers’ Market

Jessica Sun Beckmann’s Bakery sells a variety of pies as the Thanksgiving season approaches. “The most popular seasonal items right now are our pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies, getting ready for Thanksgiving,” said Connie Ayala, the Beckmann’s Bakery stand vendor.

Fresh seasonal produce and baked goods have returned to the Belmont Farmers’ Market with the upcoming holiday season festivities.

The Belmont Farmer’s Market provides various products from each stand, from Asian vegetables to pre-made Thanksgiving treats. With the shifting season, new foods have made their debut, with one of the most popular additions being seasonal fruits.

“All of the peaches and other stone fruit like nectarines are leaving for the season. What’s coming are the apples, persimmons, pomegranates, and the citrus fruit, which usually lasts for a good half of the year until about May or June,” said Dimitri Hagnéré, the market manager.

The addition of these new fruits, especially pomegranates, has attracted many customers. Lillian Svec, a customer who goes to the farmers market every week, has recently bought more pomegranates, adding the seeds to her daily and holiday meals.

“I will cut it, separate the seeds, and then add it to mixed fruit. We also have it as part of our Thanksgiving feast instead of cranberries,” Svec said.

While most stands sell seasonal fruits and produce year-round, customers can also find goods made with certain off-season fruits.

Customers can purchase dehydrated versions of their favorite fruits at the Fernandez Farm stand, which can be great additions to daily meals. Currently, the most popular item of the season is the dried apricots.

“You can use them in oatmeal, salads, cookies, and cakes. There are different ways of using all the dried fruit,” said Leonor Fernandez, the Fernandez Farm stand vendor.

The farmers market also provides a variety of goods to use as ingredients in daily cooking.

Many stands offer Asian produce like cilantro and ginger, commonly used to enhance a dish’s flavor.

“You’ll find cilantro bunches with the roots still attached, which, in some cultures, is very important for soup and stocks that they make. You will also find things like fresh ginger that’s not dried. It has a much more potent and strong flavor,” Hagnéré said.

However, the farmers market also has various pre-made options for customers who prefer something other than preparing food at home.

At the Beckmann’s Bakery stand, customers can choose between different-flavored pies and many other Thanksgiving dishes rather than spending time making holiday meals from scratch.

“Some of our unique products are our turkey stuffing mixes. We’ve got a traditional turkey stuffing mix and a cornbread stuffing mix,” said Connie Ayala, the Beckmann’s Bakery stand vendor.

Farmers markets are great places to buy unique and seasonal goods local farms and shops offer.

“You don’t know where the produce came from when you’re in a grocery store. However, you’ll always get the freshest quality at a farmers market because you can only sell what you grow,” Fernandez said.