Selling skinny: the viral influence of prescription weight loss drugs

Jasmine Zelnis A girl looks at herself in the mirror, wishing to look like the influencers online. Online examples often result in a desire to achieve one’s dream body by taking one simple drug without putting the work in, but many are unaware of the side effects.

A pill bottle clicks open. A video rolls — edited, filtered, and framed just right — showing a waistline shrinking in fast motion. A smiling influencer appears on screen, saying, “This changed everything.”

This isn’t just about beauty anymore. Online, the face of wellness has shifted: it’s no longer only about skincare tutorials or gym selfies, but also prescription weight loss drugs marketed to millions as lifestyle shortcuts.

These medications were originally designed to treat diabetes and severe obesity under close medical supervision. But on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, they’ve taken on a different role — not as treatments, but as transformation tools.

And people are watching. Adults chasing health goals. Teenagers are trying to make peace with their bodies. Everyone is invested.

“You can’t avoid it,” said Kate Reinschmidt, a high school sophomore. “Even if you’re not searching for that kind of stuff, it pops up in your feed. And it makes you think about your own body, whether you want to or not.”

In today’s social media culture, the line between health and appearance has become blurry. When weight loss is shown with bright visuals and cheerful music, it doesn’t feel medical — it feels magical. But behind the magic is a worrying shift from clinical care to a cosmetic trend.

“When weight loss is marketed as a quick fix, it sends the message that being thin is the key to being valued. That message sticks, especially with young girls,” said Mica Chan, a mother of a teenage daughter.

Aspiration has always been at the heart of influencer culture. But now, that aspiration often comes in the form of a weekly injection. Some influencers talk openly about using these drugs. Others are vague. Some are paid to promote them. Some aren’t. But the impact is the same: a subtle, persistent pressure that makes viewers question their worth.

“They don’t really talk about the side effects,” said Lauren Skylar Chan, a 17-year-old. “They just say, ‘It works.’ That’s what people remember.”

Social media platforms have made efforts to control this kind of content, but trends move faster than policies. While moderators try to catch up, countless posts continue to sell the promise of transformation — easily, instantly, and without context.

Between 2020 and 2023, as TikTok gained more and more users, influencers were able to promote these drugs. According to Yahoo, the prescription for weight loss drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound has risen over 650%.

“This isn’t about comparing yourself to a model anymore,” Lauren Chan said. “It’s about your friend who lost 20 pounds. An influencer who says they finally feel beautiful.”

And for many teens, the pressure feels like a choice: join in, or get left out. Reject the trend and risk feeling invisible, or follow it and gamble with your well-being.

“I never took anything,” Reinschmidt said. “But I did start to hate the way I looked.”

The pressure itself isn’t new, but the way it’s delivered has changed. Where older generations flipped through glossy magazine pages, today’s teens are constantly swiping through polished, personalized content designed to hold their attention and shape their self-image.

“It’s tough, high school already feels like everything’s based on how you look. Now it’s like even your health has to look a certain way,” Reinschmidt said.

Still, not everyone is going along with it. Some creators are speaking out, championing body neutrality, food freedom, and mental health. Doctors are using their platforms to share accurate information. And many young people are quietly pushing back.

As online culture continues to elevate weight loss content, it also raises a deeper question about what people are really saying about value, beauty, and health.

Every view is a choice, and every post comes from a person who is often not sharing the full story.

“Your body isn’t a trend,” Mica Chan said. “And your worth isn’t something that can be measured on a scale.”

In a world that often demands perfection before it offers compassion, many young people are still figuring out who they are beyond the filters, the feeds, and the pressure to be someone else.