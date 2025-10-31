The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

SFO Terminal 3 Renovations create excitement in the community

Emily Monteforte, Broadcast ProducerOctober 31, 2025

San Francisco International Airport is undergoing a major renovation of the west side of Terminal 3. The terminal, primarily used by United Airlines, will feature new gates, restaurants, and shopping options. The project has faced several setbacks, including construction delays and rising costs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte
Emily Monteforte, Broadcast Producer
Emily Suskiewicz (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School and is in her second year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.