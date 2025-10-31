San Francisco International Airport is undergoing a major renovation of the west side of Terminal 3. The terminal, primarily used by United Airlines, will feature new gates, restaurants, and shopping options. The project has faced several setbacks, including construction delays and rising costs.
SFO Terminal 3 Renovations create excitement in the community
Emily Monteforte, Broadcast Producer • October 31, 2025
Navigate Left
-
UncategorizedWaymo expands robotaxi service in Bay Area
-
UncategorizedCrossword: Pop Music Artists
-
UncategorizedSan Mateo County sheriff expelled amid scandal
-
UncategorizedCarlmont cafeteria staff manage busy lunch lines
-
UncategorizedEditorial: Rules and labels meant to enforce order actually create harm
-
UncategorizedBreaking the ice: Living with my head in the clouds
-
UncategorizedTai Chi connects community through movement
-
UncategorizedBeyond the screen: How economic strain fuels illegal media
-
UncategorizedBeyond the screen: Uncovering the strange appeal of horror
-
UncategorizedBreaking the ice: Cutting corners in Big Tech
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte, Broadcast Producer
Emily Suskiewicz (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School and is in her second year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.