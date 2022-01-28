SheWorks Ep 1: Unicorns vs. Zebras

Welcome to the first episode of SheWorks!

SheWorks discusses the societal biases and sexism within the workplace. Each episode is an interview with either a female entrepreneur or a female in a male-dominated industry who talks through the specific experiences they have had. Those experiences are used to form further conversations around female empowerment.

Today Amber Toor will be discussing the struggles women face in the entrepreneurial world when it comes to starting a business. She will be joined by Mara Zepeda, the managing director and co-founder of “Zebras Unite.”

Mara talks through her personal experiences with male venture capitalists, as well as using the comparison of a “Unicorn Vs. Zebra” to talk through the differences between a male and female economy. She uses these economies to connect back to the principles of sexism and how they affect the entrepreneurial industry as well as what they mean for the future of female entrepreneurs across the globe.

Questions or comments? Contact [email protected]