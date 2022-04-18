SheWorks Ep. 4: So you want to be a software engineer?

Today Amber Toor will be discussing the importance of tech boot camps alongside Chris Meono, previously a software engineer at Reflektive. Chris starts by sharing her own personal story regarding how she entered the tech industry. Together they dive into the affordability and pros of taking a BootCamp, as well as the ways in which boot camps can propel a career in tech. Chris talks about how code can be used in all careers, for instance, artists can use code to create a website where they can sell their work. Graphic designers can even code interactive art exhibits with simple CSS and python! They also talk about how tech boot camps can help dismantle the gender gap in tech and how women-owned and led boot camps are taking over the industry.

Techy resources:

Tech Bootcamp List (mostly all-female boot camps):

https://learntocodewith.me/posts/13-places-women-learn-code/

News Article About Tech Bootcamps:

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/06/coding-bootcamp-is-helping-women-get-jobs-at-facebook-and-amazon.html

Gray Area:

https://grayarea.org/

Mattaniah’s Instagram Account (For Code Based Graphic Design Project Inspiration):

@muhtanya

Questions or comments? Contact sheworkspo[email protected]