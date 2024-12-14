Starbucks shifts toward a teen-centric image

Olivia Barton Drinks stand at the online orders section at the Carlmont Shopping Center Starbucks. “This is nothing compared to a weekday after school,” Cobric said.

Starbucks has become extremely popular among teens with its customizable drinks and prominence on social media, but its shift away from traditional coffee has left adult customers feeling discarded.

According to Bloomberg, the founder of Starbucks originally started the business as a small coffee stand but quickly learned that growing a loyal customer base came from accommodating customers’ preferences. Over the years, colorful, Instagram-worthy drinks such as the Strawberry Açaí Refresher and a variety of Frappuccinos took over. With that shift, Starbucks started focusing on the needs of a younger audience that enjoyed sharing their beverages online.

Starbucks stores are busiest after school when teens flood in to grab their favorite drinks. Their seasonal menus that feature holiday specials target popular preferences, causing customers to return for more.

For employees working at a Starbucks within walking distance from schools, managing the overwhelming number of young customers after they get released from school is difficult.

“This Starbucks is always really busy. We get the most orders after Carlmont students get out around 3 p.m. However, Wednesdays are usually the worst because Ralston students get out early, and everyone from Carlmont floods in during that same time,” said Kaylie Cobric, a barista at a Starbucks located at the Carlmont Shopping Center.

Teens like Karuna Mungali, a Carlmont sophomore, enjoy the variety of the holiday menu.

“My favorite drink is the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte because it comes with cold foam and sprinkles on top but still has enough caffeine to get me through the day. Starbucks’ holiday menu allows me to get my favorite drinks with a twist,” Mungali said.

Madeline Kulin, a sophomore at Burlingame High School, appreciates the convenience of Starbucks, with one being located right next to her school.

“The Strawberry Açaí Refresher is my favorite drink. When I want to treat myself, I order a trenta. I usually go four times weekly since it’s only a two-minute walk from my high school. Sometimes I even get Starbucks in the morning and again after school,” Kulin said.

This mix of convenience and trendy drink options keeps young customers hooked. Seasonal drinks are a hit.

“The Peppermint Mocha is the most popular drink, usually lasting until Christmas. But, generally, the Strawberry Açaí Refresher is the most popular with the younger audience,” Cobric said.

While teens love Starbucks, adults feel the company has shifted too much focus toward their teen audience, leaving behind what the brand originally stood for. The sugary drinks, high prices, and loud, crowded stores are not adults’ ideal way of spending their mornings or afternoons.

“Starbucks is now just all sugary kids’ drinks, and I can’t buy a normal coffee from there without it being five dollars. I’ve started going to Peet’s, where it’s less expensive and less chaotic,” said Alison Mehta, a former regular customer at Starbucks.

Starbucks sales have been dropping as a result. To compensate for this loss, Starbucks has been making changes, such as removing extra charges for non-dairy milk, which was implemented on Nov. 7. As stated by Starbucks, this change was intended to be more welcoming to all customers.

Starbucks has significantly succeeded in staying aligned with current trends, especially with its holiday menu achieving popularity by appealing to the needs of younger customers. However, maintaining its broad audience without losing authenticity remains a prominent challenge.