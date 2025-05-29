Steering into the future of design

Drive for excellence

Matano has carried this philosophy throughout his career. However, he started applying this at his first job, which was at GM in Detroit, Michigan, after he immigrated from Japan.

During his time at GM, he studied aerodynamics and illustration, wanting to understand the technical and practical aspects behind the aesthetics of design.

“He came to our studio and he wanted to learn more of the design techniques we used at General Motors. He was assigned to the studio I was in, and I think I was assistant chief at the time. It was interesting because he was so open and so willing to learn,” said Géza Lóczi, a fellow automotive designer known for his contributions at General Motors, VW, and Volvo, as well as a decade-long stint as a Transportation Design teacher at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

Matano and Lóczi spent a lot of time working together in GM’s studio.

“Géza was the one mentoring me when I first started at GM,” Matano said.

At that time in the 1970s, Japan had allowed particular employers to promise “lifelong employment” to their employees until retirement. While not an official contract, it was considered an unwritten guarantee.

“So when I met Tom, it was at a premium time. He told me, ‘Géza, I love car design, but I don’t want to work in Japan for the rest of my life.’ At that time, if you got a job in Japan, it was for life. It’s good security, but he said, ‘I’m looking for something deeper, a little more expanding.’ And that’s what he’s done his whole life,” Lóczi said.

During their time together, they developed both mentorship and friendship. They got to be friends during their time in the studio, working on different sketch techniques.

“You know how when you meet somebody for the first time and all of a sudden there’s like a camaraderie and a willingness and openness to say, ‘Okay, I can hear what you’re saying, and it makes sense.’ And that’s how it’s been with Tom,” Lóczi said.

Matano and Lóczi met through their time at GM but have remained friends ever since.

“I told my wife, ‘You know, there’s this really neat guy that came in town and I’d like to have him over to the house.’” Lóczi said. “They show up at our house in Royal Oak, Michigan, and he’s driving a wonderful car. We go walk to the curb and we meet Tom and Keiko, his wife, and since that time, we’ve been friends and still are friends after all these years.”

However, Matano’s time at GM was short-lived. During the 1970s, the United States experienced a massive energy crisis, during which oil became scarce. As gasoline prices rose, the consumer demand for fuel-efficient cars grew. As companies focused their efforts to combat the economic slowdown, many automotive manufacturers had to lay off workers. After relocating to Australia, Matano decided to apply for a job at Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW).

“I was thinking of applying to BMW. I asked my boss to transfer me to Germany, but he wouldn’t let me go, so I had to leave on my own, and I had to quit. I applied at BMW and got it, so I went to BMW in Germany,” Matano said.

Matano was intrigued by BMW’s appeal to creating a long-lasting, timeless design.

“I learned the process of making a long-lasting design. I learned what I went in to learn,” Matano said.

While Matano enjoyed his time at BMW, he soon learned of an opportunity back in Los Angeles. However, being Japanese was both beneficial and disadvantageous to Matano in securing this new job at Mazda, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer.

“Mazda said, ‘We’re looking for a chief designer in America, and we recommended you to take that job.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ [They said,] ‘The only thing is that the chairman wants an American to run the studio, but we think you’re the best one because you speak the language and everything, and you have enough experience both in the US and Europe, so you’ll be the one to lead this. But the chairman wants an American, so you have to speak weird Japanese.’ Like Americans speak Japanese, but not fluent in Japanese. So I had to have an accent or something to make it like I’d been overseas too long. I couldn’t do it, though. I couldn’t fake it,” Matano said.

Despite this, he remained the most qualified candidate that Mazda wanted to hire, so he was hired for the job in Los Angeles. However, he still faced difficulties with being Japanese in this role.

“The main thing is that because I’m Japanese, not like American-born Japanese, they feel I should know the rules and customs and protocols of a Japanese company. Which I don’t have any experience with. And if I learned too much of it, then they could take me too much into the Japanese way. I don’t want to be too much into their way of thinking. That was the hardest part. To keep the balance between the two. Too far, then they were not going to take you in,” Matano said.

This balancing act extended to the design of Mazda’s cars as both the American and Japanese distributors realized they didn’t align on certain ideas, such as car colors. America’s Mazda team had asked Japan’s team to create a car with a slightly lighter neutral beige.

“The color came in so yellow. I said, ‘Wait a minute, that must be Japanese neutral, and American neutral may be different.’ I made ten beige panels. One reddish, one yellowish. We tested in America what the neutral is. It’s number four from the red side. The same panel went to Japan. Number four from the yellow side is their neutral. We speak the same language, but they send in from their perception, and we’re receiving from our perception,” Matano said. “Like blue, America has slightly reddish blue, and Japan has a little greenish blue in preference between the two panels, for example.”

In this instance, Matano saw his attempt to balance the two cultures as a way to help them understand each other, utilizing an idea like the color panel.

“Because I understand both cultures, that’s why I feel the challenge. If you don’t know, you’ll never know. I was lucky to be in a position to do it. So I’m lucky I was in the right place at the right time,” Matano said.

With this new understanding of these cultures, Matano had established his role at Mazda. He was not only the designer but also took on every role to perfect each car he designed.

“Tom was assigned to do something relative to a new station wagon that Mazda was going to bring out because Mazda at that time,” Lóczi said. “Well, Tom was the engineer, and he’s lying on this big flat board, and he’s putting out all these lines that are going to go into tooling or into progressive engineering. So he was a master of a lot of trades, and nothing was beyond him.” Lóczi said.

While Matano worked at Mazda, he and Lóczi maintained a close friendship. They’d often share stories of the cars they were working on, and supported each other throughout their careers.

“The thing about Tom is, he’s just a wonderful human being,” Lóczi said.

Matano was always supportive of collaboration and uplifting others and their work. Matano even had a wall dedicated in his Mazda studio where he would invite other designers to send in their favorite sketches.

“It was pieces of artwork that his friends in the industry had created. I was honored to offer him a sketch of an Oldsmobile that I had done, and it was on his ‘Wall of Fame,’” Lóczi said.

Beyond supporting other designers, he also saw the value in putting minds together and working to create something. An event took place in Tokyo where car designers from all around the world gathered.

“The thing was Porsche, that was the mark. What would the next Porsche look like? Tom and I had always wanted to do a sketch together on the same piece of paper. In Tokyo that night, Designer’s Night, I walk in and there are all these designers from around the world, and they have all the pads of paper and art facility tools. And everybody’s sketching,” Lóczi said. “It was brilliant. It was like harmony.”