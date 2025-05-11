The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Strength in Numbers: an inside look at Golden State Warriors fans

Ayaan Omer, Staff WriterMay 11, 2025

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds outside the Chase Center. Over the years, the Warriors have cultivated a dedicated fan base, with many supporters showing up both inside and outside of the arena to watch.

