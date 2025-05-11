The Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds outside the Chase Center. Over the years, the Warriors have cultivated a dedicated fan base, with many supporters showing up both inside and outside of the arena to watch.
Strength in Numbers: an inside look at Golden State Warriors fans
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer • May 11, 2025
Navigate Left
-
BroadcastEgg-cellent Easter foods: How to Make Deviled Eggs
-
BroadcastBearcats claw their way to victory over the Scots
-
BroadcastThe impacts of Trump's tariffs on businesses
-
BroadcastScotCenter Live: Girls varsity softball game v. Hillsdale 3/25
-
BroadcastScots’ Science Lab: An Egg-ceptional Experiment
-
BroadcastIftar event combines faith, food, and friendship
-
BroadcastStepping into the future
-
BroadcastBehind the wheel with teen driver Ethan Lee
-
BroadcastSidewalk Talks Ep. 1
-
BroadcastRecent aviation incidents bring safety concerns
-
CommunityInside the role of the Carlmont security staff
-
CommunityA look in the studio of Soundcloud Artist Varun Krishnan
-
CommunityCarlmont's Academic Seminar Society opens a window into academics' futures
-
CommunityNight of Holiday Lights kicks off the holiday season in San Carlos
-
CommunityCommunity bonds keep Diwali traditions burning bright
-
CommunityDía de los Muertos festival raises community spirits
-
CommunityLove of table tennis transcends international barriers
-
CommunityFlooding of weight room disrupts student classes and sports
-
CommunityCarlmont faculty ends the year on a high note
-
CommunityMusic program inequity persists in the BRSSD district
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer
Ayaan Omer is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to this year and in his free time, you can find him on the basketball court or tennis court.